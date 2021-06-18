Budding entrepreneurs in Edinburgh could win support worth £5k to fuel ambitions

Virtual office and services provider Virtually There has launched the Young Entrepreneurs Scheme, which is open to anyone aged 16 to 25 who has a business idea or a pre-existing start-up that could benefit from the firm’s services and support.

Virtually There explained that the scheme comes on the back of the “devastating” effects Covid has had on youth unemployment, but coupled with a boom in young entrepreneurship, “with many business-savvy individuals using their free time over the lockdowns to start an enterprise”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Virtually There co-founders Edgar Thoemmes and Jack Head. Picture: contributed.

Successful applicants will attend a free start-up 101 workshop, delivered in partnership with business incubator Enterprise Orchard, and receive a free year of virtual office space, virtual receptionist or assistant services, as well as one-to-one mentoring with leading industry experts.

Applicants just need to upload a short video explaining their business or idea, with the deadline Thursday August 12.

Virtually There co-founders Edgar Thoemmes and Jack Head started their joint venture to help other business-owners and catalyse their growth.

Mr Thoemmes said: “As serial founders ourselves, we know just how tough it can be starting out. We want to offer the next generation a helping hand in reaching their entrepreneurial goals.”

Mr Head also commented: “Many young people have had to rely on their creativity and initiative to unearth opportunities. We feel it is our responsibility to empower them.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.