BT dials up new roles for more than 600 apprentices

BT plans to recruit more than 600 apprentices and graduates later this year, the company has announced.

By Alan Jones
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:55 am
BT is looking to hire hundreds of new recruits.

Positions will be in engineering, customer service, applied research and cyber-security.

The recruits will also support the company’s plans to build and extend its 5G network around the UK.

The new roles are spread across a number of locations including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Dundee, Glasgow, Ipswich, London and Manchester.

BT Group has recruited more than 2,000 apprentices and graduates over the past three years.

Debbie White, chief human resources officer at BT Group, said: “BT is at the heart of the UK’s digital economy and as one of the largest employers of graduates and apprentices in the UK, we offer unparalleled development opportunities.

“Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business.

“The combination of our hybrid working approach and our state-of-the-art offices makes BT a great place for new joiners to learn new skills and capabilities.

