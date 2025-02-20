Bruton Knowles’ Utilities and Infrastructure Team records 20 per cent growth in profits

Nigel Billingsley, Bruton Knowles

Glasgow-based chartered surveyor, Bruton Knowles, has seen record growth within its Utilities and Infrastructure (U&I) Team over the last 12 months, with profits soaring by 20%.

The firm’s Glasgow office is based in Paisley, and has defied the challenging economic environment, with the team expanding across the UK, breaking further into territories such as East Anglia and Wales, while reaffirming itself as a leader in delivering land agency services for critical infrastructure projects.

The level of work coming into the team from across the country, led to the opening of a brand-new Bruton Knowles hub in Bury St Edmunds in 2024, as well as a recruitment drive in the region which left the team at its largest-ever number of circa 100 by the year’s end.

Nigel Billingsley, Head of Utilities & Infrastructure North Team, said of the achievement: “This record growth of a year-on-year 20% increase in turnover that we have experienced over the last 12 months reflects the hard work and expertise of the wider U&I team in navigating such a complex market.

“While many in the industry have paused to reassess amidst economic uncertainties, we've remained focused on delivering value to our clients and securing key opportunities.

“It hasn't always been straightforward – we’ve seen a large amount of delays in tenders and projects which have created challenges - but this growth demonstrates our resilience and commitment to providing our customers with the best possible service.”

Nigel sees a lot of the slowdown and delays in projects experienced last year, due to hesitancy around 2024’s elections, with the General Election and Presidential Election in the UK and USA respectively, having a huge impact on firms across the sector. He sees the recent movement of companies scaling back on renewable investment as being linked to the re-election of President Trump, and a shift back towards profitability.

Rising costs and supply chain issues are also contributing factors to the reconsideration of renewable projects – as is the difficulty in hooking them up to the National Grid, here in the UK.

But, Nigel sees 2025 as being a year of continued growth for the Utilities & Infrastructure National Team, as projects get moving within the first full year of the Labour government in the UK – with some ambitious targets to be met

Nigel added: “With key hires and strategic investments, we've solidified our presence in new markets, strengthening our ability to serve our existing clients across the UK.

“While growth in early 2024 was tempered by delays in some anticipated contracts, the department's profitability and turnover increased hugely by the year’s end.

“Looking ahead, the Utilities and Infrastructure Team is focused on securing major tenders that will provide a platform for sustained growth in 2025 and beyond.”