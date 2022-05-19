The quartet of hires is part of a strategic growth plan as the Cumbernauld-based business responds to a growing need for its services since forming three months ago.

The new arrivals are headed by Stephen Connor, who takes up the role of Technical Director.

A CAD and Revit specialist, Mr Connor will assume responsibility for all technical matters relating to building warrants, planning consents, drawing services and property scanning. He will head up the delivery of these functions as part of the many Cladding Remediation Schemes being handled by the business both north and south of the Border.

L-R: Thomas Dearie, Steve Brooker (director of fire engineering), Stephen Connor (technical director), Megan Sprott, Cameron Fee and Philip Diamond (managing director)

Three façade engineers have also been brought in to bolster the department, Thomas Dearie, Megan Sprott and Cameron Fee all due to start full time with the business next week.

The recruitment drive comes after the formation of Brooker Diamond in February when chartered building surveyors Diamond & Company (Scotland) acquired Linlithgow fire engineering consultancy S. Brooker & Associates.

The acquisition established Scotland’s leading turnkey solution for surveying and fire engineering and while Mr Connor’s initial main focus will be on coordinating Brooker Diamond’s façade engineering services, his remit will also see him oversee the technical aspects of all functions of both businesses.

“I’m delighted to be joining Brooker Diamond at this exciting stage of the company’s development and I’m looking forward to helping the business grow even more,” said Mr Connor, who has previously been a project and design manager with the likes of Trespass Retail, Grainger Building Services and Lakesmere Cladding, while he also worked on site on the roofing design of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood.

Phil Diamond, managing director of Brooker Diamond, said: “This is a major statement by us and allows us to really focus on this side of the business as well as cladding remediation. I believe there is a massive gap in the market which we can now actively look to bridge as well as providing an enhanced support service for existing clients.”