British Gas owner Centrica announces record profits boosted by soaring gas prices amid soaring energy bills

British Gas owner Centrica has reported annual underlying operating profits soaring to £2.8 billion from £392 million in 2021.

The energy giant reported underlying operating profits of £3.3 billion against profits of £948 million in 2021, more than triple than the amount it made the year before.

Energy firms have seen record earnings since oil and gas prices jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of the bumper profits came from Centrica's nuclear and oil and gas business, rather than from the British Gas energy supply business, which contributed £72m out of the £3.3bn profit.

Full-year profits at Centrica hit £3.3bn for 2022, more than triple the £948m it made the year before.

Centrica said it made operating profits of £72 million at its British Gas retail division, British Gas Energy, but this was down 39 per cent on the year before.

Stripping out its Spirit Energy businesses that were sold, underlying earnings for the group jumped to £2.8 billion from £392 million the previous year.

Similar record profits at BP and Shell announced this year have fuelled calls from campaigners for tougher windfall taxes, lower bills and better treatment of vulnerable customers amid soaring energy bills.

The figures come after British Gas was criticised over its use of debt agents to force-fit prepayment meters in the homes of vulnerable customers.