Britannia sails to triple triumph

The Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh has sailed to triple triumph after being named Tripadvisor’s ‘Best of the Best’ visitor attraction in the UK and 12th in the world 2025/26. Britannia is the only UK attraction to win this accolade three times.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This latest accolade cements The Royal Yacht Britannia's legacy of service excellence since 1998, due to their dedication to service excellence and a sustainable future. A feat unmatched by any other UK attraction on the platform.

As the world’s only preserved Royal Yacht that visitors can step aboard to explore, over 7.5 million people have experienced Britannia since it opened in 1998. The Britannia team continually strives to make the Royal Yacht an exceptional experience for all, with a focus on inclusivity, partnerships and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive Franck Bruyère is incredibly proud of his team:

This latest accolade cements The Royal Yacht Britannia's legacy of service excellence since 1998

“This recognition is a true tribute to our wonderful visitors, whose gift of feedback continues to inspire and help us to remain committed to delivering great value for time, raising the bar for what world-class attractions can offer. This achievement also belongs to our exceptional crew. Their passion, professionalism, and dedication to constantly delivering unforgettable experiences are the heart of everything we do. Every smile, every story, and every detail that delights our valued visitors is thanks to them.”

Together Britannia and Fingal Hotel offer a rare overlap between heritage, maritime legacy and cutting-edge tourism excellence: