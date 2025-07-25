Britannia sails to triple triumph
This latest accolade cements The Royal Yacht Britannia's legacy of service excellence since 1998, due to their dedication to service excellence and a sustainable future. A feat unmatched by any other UK attraction on the platform.
As the world’s only preserved Royal Yacht that visitors can step aboard to explore, over 7.5 million people have experienced Britannia since it opened in 1998. The Britannia team continually strives to make the Royal Yacht an exceptional experience for all, with a focus on inclusivity, partnerships and sustainability.
Chief Executive Franck Bruyère is incredibly proud of his team:
“This recognition is a true tribute to our wonderful visitors, whose gift of feedback continues to inspire and help us to remain committed to delivering great value for time, raising the bar for what world-class attractions can offer. This achievement also belongs to our exceptional crew. Their passion, professionalism, and dedication to constantly delivering unforgettable experiences are the heart of everything we do. Every smile, every story, and every detail that delights our valued visitors is thanks to them.”
Together Britannia and Fingal Hotel offer a rare overlap between heritage, maritime legacy and cutting-edge tourism excellence:
- TripAdvisor Best of the Best 2025 – Britannia and Fingal Hotel ranking number 1 in the UK, top 10 in Europe and top 15 in the world.
- Global accessibility leader – 36+ languages, Braille, British Sign Language and American Sign Language, visually impaired and children’s versions of the tour.
- Green Key and Green Tourism Gold Award for sustainability excellence.
- Fingal Hotel – Hotel of the Year Scotland 2024 (AA Awards) and two AA rosettes restaurant.
- Most Excellent Dedicated Venue (Condé Nast Johansens).