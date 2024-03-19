As the CEO of Cancer Card, a charity providing an online one-stop-shop of advice and information for anyone affected by cancer, I’m thrilled to announce an exclusive strategic partnership with We Are Group and Lloyds Bank. This groundbreaking program goes beyond traditional online banking to tackle a myriad of digital skills. From navigating healthcare websites to engaging in video calls, as well as setting up and managing online banking and food shopping, this initiative is tailored to empower people living with cancer with the essential tools needed to thrive in today’s digital society.

Our core focus is inclusivity. Recognising that not everyone is on an equal footing in the digital age, especially those facing digital poverty, the program aims to level the playing field. Open to all with cancer across Scotland and the UK, regardless of prior digital experience or possession of a digital device, the initiative promises to provide both the necessary skills and the means to access them. Importantly, participants do not need to be Lloyds Bank customers to benefit from this service.

What sets this program apart is our commitment to personalised assistance. For those facing deprivation and lacking access to the internet, we can send a digital device to them. Each participant will receive one-on-one support, recognising that the digital journey is unique for everyone. It’s not just about accessing online services, it’s about empowering people living with cancer, with the support of Cancer Card, to fully engage with the digital world on their terms.

Cancer Card’s program aims to level the digital playing field (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

The strategic partnership with We Are Group, Lloyds Bank and Cancer Card plays a crucial role, providing a platform to gain confidence in online banking services. The program is free for participants, with the partnership reflecting a broader commitment to corporate social responsibility, addressing both digital poverty and the unique challenges faced in the digital age.

We take great pride in being the only cancer support charity in the UK to have this exclusive partnership. By focusing on people living with cancer, this is not just a service but a lifeline, breaking down barriers posed by digital poverty and fostering a more inclusive society. For people living with cancer across Scotland and the UK, call 0345 222 0333 quoting ‘Cancer Card’ or email [email protected] to find out more.

As we navigate an era marked by technological advancements, it is crucial to ensure that progress is not leaving certain groups behind, especially those facing digital poverty. Our digital inclusion initiative stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, empathy, and addressing digital poverty. It is a transformative force, extending a hand to those who may feel overwhelmed by the digital world.

Looking ahead, we envision expanding our reach to impact even more lives and address the broader issue of digital poverty, with Cancer Card at the forefront of these efforts. Our goal is not only to empower people with cancer, but also to inspire a broader conversation about digital inclusivity and accessibility in the healthcare sector, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Ian Pirrie, CEO of Cancer Card (Picture: Colin Poultney)

Our digital inclusion program is more than a headline; it's a lifeline and an offer of hope. It's about building bridges – connecting people to the vast opportunities and support systems available in the digital realm, breaking the chains of digital poverty and enabling a more inclusive, compassionate, and digitally empowered future.