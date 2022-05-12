Brewin Dolphin backs School for Social Entrepreneurs procurement programme

The firm will support the organisation’s “procurement readiness” programme, a free entrepreneurial support initiative that helps established social entrepreneurs to understand the procurement process and how to bid for and secure public and private sector contracts.

The partnership follows Brewin’s collaboration with the School for Social Entrepreneurs in 2020 for its “start-up plus” programme.

Among the social entrepreneurs taking part is Edinburgh-based Elaine Brown, whose business Edinburgh Remakery is committed to putting an end to waste by providing services and training in repair and reuse and by supporting the local community in adopting circular economy practices.

Brown said: “The Edinburgh Remakery believes in having courageous conversations with businesses and communities about repair and reuse. We exist to empower communities to make a difference to our planet.

“The procurement readiness programme has been amazing, it came along at the perfect time, as it offers useful hints and tips and has helped me enormously.

“My fellow participants are all running inspirational social enterprises and we have built connections that will last beyond the course.”

Johnny McGlynn, head of the Edinburgh office at Brewin Dolphin, said: “We are pleased to be part of the School for Social Entrepreneurs’ first procurement readiness programme. The SSE’s extensive industry knowledge identified that many social entrepreneurs find it hard to scale up their businesses to be able to win private and public sector contracts.

“This course has been specifically designed to help them bridge this gap.”

The School for Social Entrepreneurs helps some 1,000 people a year develop skills, strengths and build networks.

Sacha Rose-Smith, director of entrepreneurship support and delivery, School for Social Entrepreneurs, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Brewin Dolphin in running a blended entrepreneurial support programme for social enterprises looking to expand into procurement.