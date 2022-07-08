BrewDog unveil first customisable beer cans

Craft beer fans will be able to log onto the BrewDog website and add their own flare to cans of Punk IPA by including their own text and images. The new service will be the first of its kind by a craft brewery.

Time to get creative.

The new offering is set to be the perfect gift this summer, whether it’s to say sayonara to a favourite co-worker, kick off the celebrations at stag and hen dos or to commemorate a special eighteenth birthday.

The brand-new service will no doubt make for an endearing and potentially amusing gift.

To help gift-givers on their way to designing the perfect, personal can, BrewDog has created three customisable templates, including one to wish a Hoppy Birthday and one for congratulating whatever myriad of successes life might throw a loved one's way.

For beer lovers who want to treat themselves, BrewDog’s personalisation service has other great benefits, such as deterring sneaky beer thieves at weekend BBQs or adding that extra-special touch to a Punked-up party.

BrewDog’s Punk IPA will be the first variety in BrewDog’s beer range that fans can get personalised.

The beer that kick-started it all is a light, golden classic which has been subverted with new world hops to create an explosion of flavour.

Bursts of caramel and tropical fruit with an all-out riot of grapefruit, pineapple and lychee, precede a spiky bitter finish.

Each custom gift box of personalised cans comes with its very own harmony glass to enjoy long after all the beer has been sunk.

Lauren Carrol, Director of Brand & Marketing at BrewDog, said: ”At BrewDog, we think the ultimate gift to give is the first sip of an ice cold beer.

"But, we’re not ones to rest on our laurels, so now our fellow Punks will have the opportunity to make our beer distinctly their own! I personally can’t wait to crack-open a can with ‘Lauren’ written all over it!”

Personalised Punk IPA will be available in a box of 6 x 330ml cans including 1 x harmony glass via www.brewdog.com/uk/personalised-cans and will retail for RRP £26.95.