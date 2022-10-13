The vast rooftop bar on the Las Vegas strip will be the craft brewer’s ninth US location and its biggest yet, eclipsing the recently opened bar at London Waterloo.

Located atop the iconic Showcase Mall on the Paradise Strip, opposite the MGM Park Casino, the latest BrewDog bar will feature a centralised 4,000-square-foot LED cube, with a custom fabricated 30-foot illuminated sign.

The bar is in keeping with the brewer’s commitment to sustainability as part of its BrewDog Tomorrow initiative. With an “urban rooftop forest”, BrewDog Las Vegas will be an “oasis to beat the heat and kick back with freshly brewed craft beer”, the firm said. It will also hold 96 taps, which is one of the largest beer offerings in any BrewDog bar in the world.

The brewer, which is well known for its publicity stunts, said it would be holding a grand opening on December 2, when attendees will be in with the chance of winning a $1 million bar tab which can be redeemed in any BrewDog bar around the world over the next 20 years.

Co-founderr James Watt said: “Nothing tops Vegas, but our rooftop brewpub and urban oasis is our most epic BrewDog location yet. Las Vegas is a city where everything is turned up to 11, all the time, and now it has the ultimate craft beer experience; one that is carbon negative.

“All points lead to the Strip, and whether you live in the city or are visiting, BrewDog Las Vegas delivers incredible food, legendary beers and maybe even a special tap release dedicated to one of the city’s favourite sons.”

In May, Ellon-headquartered BrewDog unveiled a bumper £100m share award, further global expansion and a push into spirits as it set out a “blueprint” for the next 15 years.

Watt said he was donating a fifth of his personal stake in the business to staff to mark the firm’s 15th anniversary.

The share award is worth just under £100m, or some £120,000 to each salaried “crew member” over four years based on the most recent fundraising valuation.

And, in what bosses described as a “ground-breaking move for hospitality”, BrewDog is overhauling how its bars operate. Each venue is now going to share 50 per cent of its profits with team members.

The new blueprint includes major investment in the brewer’s Ellon HQ, a number of people and culture initiatives, a continued focus on sustainability, a push into spirits and further international expansion.

Watt, who last year made an apology after being accused of fostering a culture of fear among staff, said at the time: “The road ahead is going to be exciting, but it won’t be easy. Redefining an industry never is. The share giveaway and profit share scheme will ensure that we are all in this together as we look to write the next chapter in the BrewDog story.”