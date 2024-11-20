BrewDog founder joins Premier League footballer in backing record-breaking ‘clean energy’ drink

“It is seldom that I see a drinks brand that genuinely excites me” – James Watt

What is being touted as the UK’s fastest-growing clean energy drink has raised a further £2 million from investors including BrewDog co-founder James Watt and Premier League footballer Eberechi Eze.

Virtue Drinks said the completion of the latest investment round brought its total funding to more than £5m. As part of their involvement, Watt will take on the role of “strategic advisor”, guiding Virtue founder Rahi Daneshmand on how best to scale the business globally, while Eze will be actively involved in the drink’s marketing strategy, “amplifying the brand’s presence” following the deal.

Earlier this year, Watt announced that he was stepping down as chief executive of BrewDog, 17 years after he co-founded the Scottish craft beer maker. Last year, he put up £5m of his own money in a bid to find the next billion-dollar company. Watt’s initiative aimed to create the next generation of “unicorns”, following in the footsteps of his beer business which achieved the landmark $1 billion unicorn valuation in 2017.

Virtue Drinks has brought on board Premier League footballer Eberechi Eze, above, as well as BrewDog co-founder James Watt.

The beer maker turned angel investor said: “It is seldom that I see a drinks brand that genuinely excites me. In Virtue I found an amazing product led by a brilliant entrepreneur. I found Virtue first and foremost as a consumer and I am delighted to now be helping them on their growth journey.”

Daneshmand, founder and chief executive of Virtue, said: “We are really excited to partner with Eberechi Eze and James Watt to build the leading clean energy drink brand globally. Their belief in our vision and commitment to our growth emphasises the positive impact we plan to achieve together.

“As the first all-natural energy drink with zero sugar and zero calories, Virtue is well positioned to lead the way for clean energy. These partnerships mark the start of an exciting next chapter for Virtue, and we can’t wait for even more people to enjoy our clean energy drinks.”

Watt and Eze join existing investor and former England and Manchester United footballer Chris Smalling and a small group of strategic angel investors. The investment will also help support the growth of Virtue’s team and significantly increase global distribution, which currently spans some 5,000 stores.

James Watt, BrewDog's co-founder.

Virtue is made with all natural ingredients, zero sugar and zero calories. It is available in three flavours - tropical, peach & raspberry and strawberry & lime. Since its inception in 2016, the drink has demonstrated stellar growth, with distribution increasing by an average of 100 per cent annually over the last two years.

England footballer Eze said: “Virtue is more than just an energy drink to me, it’s a brand I truly believe in. Its clean energy aligns with my lifestyle on and off the pitch. I am excited to be part of a brand that is all about a natural, healthier way to energise.”