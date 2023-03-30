BrewDog boss puts up £5 million in Dragons' Den-style bid to find next billion-dollar unicorn

James Watt, the co-founder of maverick Scots beer maker BrewDog, is putting up £5 million of his own money in a bid to find the next billion-dollar company.

Using a new investment model where members of the public can also back the chosen companies, Watt’s initiative aims to create the next generation of “unicorns”, following in the footsteps of his beer business which achieved the landmark $1 billion unicorn valuation in 2017. The BrewDog boss, who revealed he had been rejected twice by BBC’s Dragons’ Den programme, is partnering with crowdfunding platform Crowdcube to receive pitches from a range of European entrepreneurs. He will then whittle down entrants with the help of a “carefully selected panel”, including Crowdcube co-chief executive Matt Cooper, and Evelyn McDonald, the boss of Scottish Edge – which helped the brewing company get started 16 years ago.

Watt, who set up the Aberdeenshire beer-maker in 2007 along with co-founder Martin Dickie, said: “Building and growing businesses is a real passion point for me, and I have learnt so much on my journey getting BrewDog to unicorn status. Given the current economic climate, it’s never been more important to support companies, and I can’t wait to share my experience with some of the brightest business minds across Europe. What’s truly unique about this competition is that it’s not just about watching me invest my own money in someone else’s business. Thanks to Crowdcube, anyone can invest in these companies too, and on the exact same terms as my investment. The window for entries is a short one, so if you’ve got a business that has potential to reach a billion-dollar valuation, I want to hear from you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watt sought early funding from Dragons’ Den, but BBC producers made a last-minute decision to reject the beer firm from entering the Den back in 2009. The BrewDog chief revealed that he was actually rejected twice from the Den – the second time more recently, when he was approached and shortlisted to become a Dragon himself, but ultimately didn’t end up getting the position. His “The Next Unicorn” search will see him invest a total of £1m in three firms, with a further £4m to be unlocked as the winning companies reach certain milestones.

The submission window for pitches runs to April 14. Shortlisting and judging will take place over a two-week period, before finalists are invited to pitch live to Watt and his panel in London. The three final companies will then be invited to Las Vegas. On top of a cash injection, the competition winners will each enjoy an “unusual day” with Watt to test their personal relationship and adaptability in unexpected circumstances. The scenarios will include fishing on Watt’s grandfather’s boat and working a day pulling pints at the beer firm’s Camden bar.

Cooper added: “We’ve transformed retail investing by creating more pathways for investors to invest in high-performing private companies than ever before. Now, with our partnership, the public can invest alongside leading entrepreneur James Watt in the search for Europe’s next unicorn.”