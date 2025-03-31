Breakthrough investment for Scots firm fuels future of spaceflight

Funding boost propels innovative avionics developer towards next-generation launch tech

Agame-changing aerospace technology firm has secured a £500,000 investment to accelerate its mission of revolutionising space launch guidance systems.

Backed by Kelvin Capital, Gabriel and Scottish Enterprise, Edinburgh-based Aurora Avionics is now looking to use the fresh injection of funds to further accelerate its rapid expansion.

The funding will allow Aurora Avionics to hire new engineers, grow its operations at the Royal Observatory in Edinburgh, and further advance its groundbreaking technology.

Rowland Fraser (left) and Oren Smith-Carpenter, co-founder of Aurora Avionics

The firm is a market leader in creating cutting-edge avionics controllers for launch vehicles, rocket engines and general robotics in extreme environments, while also developing innovative universal systems designed to help space firms launch faster, safer, and more affordably than ever before.

Oren Smith-Carpenter, CEO of the company, said: “Our goal is to set a new standard in modular guidance and data-acquisition systems, equipping manufacturers with the most advanced, cost-effective, and versatile avionics solutions on the market.

“This investment allows us to do just that and is a catalyst for transformation, not just for us, but for the entire space sector.

“With this support, we are now in a prime position to accelerate innovation and deliver the next generation of spaceflight technology.”

John McNicol, Director of Kelvin Capital commented: “Kelvin Capital is thrilled to support Aurora Avionics at this pivotal stage of their journey. Their groundbreaking work in avionics technology is not only pushing the boundaries of spaceflight innovation but also positioning Scotland as a leader in the global aerospace sector. This investment underscores our commitment to backing high-growth, high-impact companies that are shaping the future.”

This latest round of investment follows on from an initial £320,000 investment by Gabriel and Scottish Enterprise last year and subsequently the company was selected for Scottish Enterprise's High Growth Ventures portfolio.

Aurora Avionics has also committed itself to innovating its laboratory to simulate real space environments to further increase the start-up’s capabilities.

Oren added: “This investment allows us to continue scaling, pushing technological boundaries, and ensuring we deliver robust, flight-ready solutions that will redefine the future of launch systems.

“With new hires on the horizon and cutting-edge technology in place, we are positioned to make a real impact in the industry.”

Aurora is on a mission to revolutionise the electronic control systems, called avionics, that serve as a rocket’s central nervous system.

Its co-founders, Oren Smith-Carpenter and Rowland Fraser are both former Orbex employees and experienced aerospace engineers. In August, they welcomed the founder and former CEO of Orbex, Chris Larmour to the firm as a non-executive director.

Founded in 2023, Aurora Avionics has rapidly established itself as a leading innovator in the aerospace sector. The latest investment, finalised in mid-February, underscores growing confidence from investors in its vision and technological advancements.