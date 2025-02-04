Brand evolution is key for family-run businesses

Campion Homes’ flower emblem is a symbol of resilience in the fluctuating housebuilding industry, writes Sharifa Joy

In the dynamic, competitive industry of new home building, staying at the forefront of innovation is essential. For family-run businesses like Campion Homes, a brand refresh represents more than a visual update. It is a strategic initiative to ensure we remain a leading force in the industry while reaffirming our proud history. As Sales & Marketing Manager at Campion Homes I’m keen to share why our brand refresh is important as we move into 2025 and plan for our future.

With more than ten years in the housebuilding industry, I joined Campion Homes in 2022. Almost immediately it became clear that the company placed huge importance on its history.

Since our founding in 1989, Campion Homes has been synonymous with quality, delivering private and affordable projects with expertise across East Central Scotland. Through the decades the company has grown organically while constructing thousands of homes with the wellbeing and livelihoods of our clients and staff at the very heart of our operations. Our commitment to our values is visible in the bricks and mortar that we have left behind at almost 120 completed developments. During this journey the ethos and passion that underpins our family-run business has continued to evolve.

​Campion Homes has completed almost 120 developments since its founding in 1989 (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

As we look ahead to the future, we must reflect on the years of hard work to get to this point. When first establishing his business, our executive chairman Pete Bell chose the distinctive pink campion flower as both the name and logo for his new venture. This vibrant and resilient flower flourishes across the landscapes of Fife and symbolises the company's commitment to perseverance and growth. The horticulture theme has continued in our marketing with both developments and house names being inspired by trees and flowers.

The legacy of our business, and those who have played a part of its journey, has been the cornerstone of our rebranding project.

The collaborative process of refreshing our branding began late in 2024. Presentation, font, graphics, colour palette and tone of voice were all considered. But amongst all the discussion it quickly became apparent that the most long-standing element of the branding could become the centre of it. The campion flower, while remaining familiar to its presentation in the early infancy of Campion Homes, is now a central part of our refreshed identity. It will continue to be our emblem.

This little flower symbolises resilience and that is what the Campion Homes team demonstrates daily in navigating the fluctuating landscape of the housebuilding industry. Our commitment to building homes that stand the test of time is unwavering, much like the campion flower is in our identity. It is a reminder of our dedication to quality and perseverance and reminds us daily that through continued innovation we can remain a forward-thinking leader in the industry.

Sharifa Joy, Sales & Marketing Manager, Campion Homes

This commitment is also highlighted during events like New Homes Week, running nationally from 3-9 February. This initiative underscores the importance of innovation and quality in new home construction, values that are deeply embedded in Campion Homes’ philosophy.

I am committed to using my skills and expertise to harness Campion Homes’ already proud history and help drive us forward in an ever-changing world of consumer engagement and brand interaction. I hope the next time you see a Campion Homes development you will be reminded of how important brand identity is to a business, particularly a housebuilder at a time when providing new homes is so desperately needed.

Brand is more than a name or a logo on the side of a van or at one of our show homes. It is something integral to your business identity, it’s a mark of trust and pride. In the challenging sector we operate in, trust and pride go hand in hand. Our commitment to our clients and partners remains absolute, much as it does to our origins and to our hardy pink flower.