BP profits: BP reports highest profit in 14 years as energy bills soar

The oil giant reported underlying replacement cost profits – its preferred measure – jumping to 8.5 billion US dollars (£6.9 billion) for the three months to June 30, up from 2.8 billion US dollars (£2.3 billion) a year ago.

The result is better than expected and will likely stoke further controversy over massive profits from oil and energy firms, following record profits from rival Shell and huge earnings from British Gas owner Centrica last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BP has revealed second-quarter profits more than trebled as it reaped the benefits of soaring oil and gas prices.

The oil and gas giant increased its dividend by 10% to 6.006 cents per share - more than its previous guidance of a 4% annual increase.

But BP’s reported half-year figures were affected by a massive 24.4 billion US dollar (£19.9 billion) hit from its move to ditch the firm’s near-20% stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft in response to the Ukraine war, leaving it with bottom line replacement cost losses of 15.4 billion US dollars (£13 billion).

BP chief executive Bernard Looney said: “Today’s results show that BP continues to perform while transforming.

“Our people have continued to work hard throughout the quarter helping to solve the energy trilemma – secure, affordable and lower carbon energy.

“We do this by providing the oil and gas the world needs today – while at the same time, investing to accelerate the energy transition.”

The profit announcement comes amid rising energy bills for those in the UK, and just days after record profits were reported by rival Shell, as well as the two largest US oil companies - Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

BP also warned that there is not expected to be any let up with energy prices over the summer, forecasting that crude oil and gas prices will remain high over the third quarter due to supply disruption from Russia.

Households across Britain have been warned they could face an annual energy bill of £3,615 this winter in the latest grim analysis by energy consultant Cornwall Insight.

Joshua Warner, market analyst at City Index, said it was a “recipe that should continue to deliver bumper earnings for BP and other oil and gas giants”.

Commenting on the quarterly profits of $8.45bn (£6.9bn) TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Every family should get a fair price for the energy they need. But with energy bills rising much faster than wages, these profits are an insult to families struggling to get by.

“For a fair approach to the cost of living crisis, price hikes and profits should be held back. Ministers must do more to get wages rising across the economy. And we should bring energy retail firms into public ownership so we can reduce bills for basic energy needs.”

Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has voiced opposition to a fresh windfall tax as BP’s profits soar amid the cost-of-living crisis.

He told LBC radio: “I’m not in favour of windfall taxes. The energy industry is enormously cyclical.