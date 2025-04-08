Boutique UK venue finding agency, ExecSpace, welcomes Lucy McNicoll as new managing director

Renowned boutique venue-finding agency ExecSpace has announced the appointment of Lucy McNicoll as its new Managing Director. Lucy has officially taken the helm from April, bringing with her a wealth of experience and a fresh vision for the company.

An experienced leader in the hospitality sector with 30+ years experience, Lucy brings a unique perspective - having held various operational and sales leadership roles across the UK and Europe - and has a strong track record of driving growth and innovation in her previous roles, Her expertise in strategic planning, client relations, and team development aligns perfectly with ExecSpace's mission to deliver exceptional service to clients across the UK.

Emma Little, Owner and Founder of ExecSpace comments: “I’ve known Lucy for 17 years and have always admired her approach and professionalism in business. I was looking for a strong and commercial senior leader that I knew would nurture and develop our talented team and help them fulfil their potential.

“Lucy is an incredible leader, with a proven track record and values that align with my own, and someone I very much trust to take the helm of ExecSpace and lead our business to the next level. I’m super excited to hand over the reins and watch our business grow from strength to strength whilst seeing Lucy and the team thoroughly enjoy this exciting new journey”.

ExecSpace's new managing director Lucy McNicoll (left) with founder Emma Little

In her role as Managing Director, Lucy will focus on enhancing ExecSpace's offerings and fostering a culture of collaboration between the team and event buyers. She also aims to further strengthen the foundations of great personal service and build in additional value through innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients in their specialist sectors, whilst pursuing new strategies for growth.

Lucy McNicoll, Managing Director for ExecSpace comments: “Emma has built something really special with a business that punches above its weight in true ‘Partnership Value’ to clients, which says a lot at a time when so many businesses are moving to more transactional models.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with our clients and partners supporting them to source exceptional venues whilst optimising performance and nurturing the great culture that already exists.”

ExecSpace currently works with leading organisations across all industry types, specialising in professional services and public sector.

For more information visit www.execspace.co.uk