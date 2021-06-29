Borders planning firm opens base in Edinburgh after high-profile hire

Ferguson Planning has appointed Sam Edwards as its new associate director.

Ferguson said: “Sam’s wealth of experience in managing multi-disciplinary teams and planning programmes from major residential and student housing projects to commercial projects, including retail and leisure, is exactly what we were looking for to support our ambitious growth plans.

“Sam will establish a strong Ferguson Planning presence in Edinburgh where she will be based.”

As part of its expansion plan, the firm, which has a portfolio encompassing the housing, commercial and tourism/staycation sectors, has opened an office on the capital’s George Street.

The office opening and senior appointment come at a critical juncture for the planning sector, with organisations like the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) noting the central role planning will play in supporting the economic recovery post-pandemic.

The firm is also seeking to work with the RTPI and public and private sector bodies in trying to tackle a growing concern around proper resourcing of council planning departments.

Edwards said: “I am delighted to be joining Ferguson Planning at a time of growth. I look forward to supporting Tim and the rest of the team, to deliver some exciting projects across the country for both our new and existing clients.”

