Borders firm eyes wave of new orders after industry first for electrolysed water

The medical device approval for Aqualution Systems’ electrolysed water, which to date has been used as a surface disinfectant and in the veterinary sector, opens up new markets for the Duns-based firm.

The CE approval is the first of its kind for such a product manufactured in the UK.

Electrolysed water, also known as hypochlorous acid, is a powerful biocide that has many applications across health and hygiene. Found naturally in the human immune system, it can also be produced by the electrolysis of water and salt.

Nick Meakin, CEO of Aqualution Systems, pictured with the new product at The Watch Reservoir, Duns. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

Aqualution, which was established in 2002, is the only hypochlorous manufacturer able to produce a product with a minimum 12-month shelf life. It currently supplies customers including supermarket chains, universities, food processors, independent care home groups, and the NHS.

The product which has received medical device approval will be used as a disinfectant for water lines used by dentists.

Aqualution said the product will treat water lines in 40 minutes compared to 12 hours for alternative methods.

Nick Meakin, CEO of Aqualution Systems, said he was “delighted” to be the manufacturer of the first CE medical device in the UK made from electrolysed water.

“Our small team has worked on this for over three years undertaking rigorous efficacy testing and have been fully scrutinised by the notifying body. The power of electrolysed water is huge and we hope that this is the first of many medical devices for our pioneering product made from Scottish water.”

The successful medical device authorisation comes on the back of a strong year that has seen Aqualution enjoy 622 per cent growth in 2020 driven by demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The new product will be distributed by CleanCert Holdings which provides dental infection control solutions and products to dental surgeries.

Hypochlorous is a weak acid that kills over 99 per cent of bacteria and viruses including coronavirus. As well as hygiene and healthcare applications, it can be used to enhance food and flower shelf life.