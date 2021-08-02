Borders-based Thorburn Group serving agriculture sector set to grow headcount

Borders-based, agriculture-focused Thorburn Group is to significantly increase its workforce by building new premises, following a rebrand and change of leadership.

By Emma Newlands
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:55 am
The firm, which was established in 1947 as a small blacksmith in Duns, where it is still based, specialises in steel fabrication services in machinery and farming, and the supply and installation of commercial and industrial steel-framed buildings. It also provides livestock handling systems, grain dyers and store installation.

Plans are currently in motion to build the new facility in Duns, which will allow it to grow its workforce of more than 60 currently to around 90 as it looks to remain a family firm for generations to come.

The firm is being taken forward by Alistair Thorburn (left) and his son Euan. Picture: contributed.

The business was previously known as J S Thorburn and Sons, and has rebranded, with directors John and Stuart Thorburn recently retiring.

The firm will be headed up by their brother Alistair Thorburn, and his son Euan. Alistair Thorburn said: “I have loved building the construction side of this company, it’s a real privilege to serve the local farming community.

“Now that my brothers have retired, it is my intention to move the business forward with my son Euan to ensure that his children and my grandchildren also have the opportunity to serve our local area.”

Euan Thorburn said: “Exciting times are ahead as we have lots of plans to develop and grow the business. Firstly, by moving premises, and secondly expanding so as we can take on more staff. We are a born-and-bred Duns company and intend to keep it that way.”

