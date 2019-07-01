Border Biscuits packs in the plastic with eco pledge

Lanarkshire manufacturer Border Biscuits has pledged to remove 90 per cent of plastic from its packaging as part of a wider £1.6 million investment in its products and processes.

The family-owned biscuit maker said the move will save 537 tonnes of carbon dioxide from its manufacturing process each year, while outlining its commitment to the environment.

It has also halved the weight of packaging for its Ginger, Classic and Traditional ranges, allowing twice as many packs to fit on a single pallet and enabling more environmentally friendly transportation.

The update comes as Border Biscuits, which has an annual turnover of £17.9m, unveiled its new logo, intended to reflect its “premium” product.

Marketing manager Suzie Carlaw said: “Innovating to reduce single-use plastic has been a key focus over the last 12 months and our new packaging means we can address the environmental concerns of our customers.”