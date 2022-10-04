Bookings at events venue Surgeons Quarter return to strong health

The facility, which promotes, sells and manages all commercial activities held within The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) campus, says it saw conference and events bookings made in the six months to September close to exceeding its record-breaking year in 2019.

It also has 91 confirmed events and a further 79 internal college bookings taking place in the final quarter of the year, and follow it in August hosting more than 160 Festival Fringe performances across ten spaces, including a new venue adding a further 55 seats.

'We’re delighted to get back to these numbers of visitors and it’s encouraging to see such a strong picture for the rest of the year,' says Surgeons Quarter MD Scott Mitchell. Picture: Ian Georgeson Photography.

The commercial arm of the RCSEd added that occupancy rates at its 129-room Ten Hill Place Hotel are sitting at nearly 100 per cent for September and about 84 per cent for October, with “encouraging” figures recorded for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

Scott Mitchell is MD of Surgeons Quarter, which puts profits back into the historic college to support RCSEd’s aims of advancing surgical care and improving patient outcomes worldwide. He has previously spoken about how he was born blind, only gaining sight through pioneering eye surgery, and is keen to see funds directed into further surgical advances.