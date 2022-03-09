Booking platform Appointedd hails 'game-changing' Facebook integration

Edinburgh-based Appointedd said the new tie-up, which is fully scalable across multiple locations, means a business' followers can now book appointments, virtual consultations and personal shopping slots direct from social pages.

It comes as the tech firm already powers bookings in 167 countries and across 16 sectors from retail to finance and consulting to healthcare, beauty and education.

Appointedd boss Leah Hutcheon says: 'We are super-excited about this new integration as it really is a game-changer for consumers.' Picture: Scottish Enterprise/Rob McDougall.

Clients include high-street names such as Marks & Spencer and Victoria’s Secret to local hairdressers and beauty salons, and Appointedd cites an increase in use throughout the pandemic, used for everything from booking online beauty tutorials to in-store appointments and Covid testing.

Leah Hutcheon, founder and chief executive of Appointedd, said: “We are super-excited about this new integration as it really is a game-changer for consumers. The addition of the Appointedd button allows people to book directly on Facebook and even factors in the user’s timezone and preferred language.”

The tech boss last year called for female-led businesses to have access to crucial funding, while Appointedd is a partner of Egg & Co in Edinburgh, a space hosting female-led retail brands and helping foster wellbeing.

The Facebook integration is deemed beneficial to businesses with a large social presence such as Vieve, founded by high-profile make-up pro and digital creator Jamie Genevieve.

Vieve chief executive Emma Dawson said: “Our pop-up events sell out in minutes... having the ability to book through our social channels thanks to Appointedd ensures our biggest supporters don’t miss out.”

