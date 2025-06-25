Bonnyton House sold to Mywellness Healthcare Ltd

Bonnyton House, a residential care home for the elderly in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, has been sold to Mywellness Healthcare Ltd in a deal facilitated by Redwoods Dowling Kerr.

The well-established care home, registered for 14 residents, operates at full capacity and serves a balanced mix of private and local authority clients. Situated in a residential area with amenities nearby, Bonnyton House has earned a strong reputation for delivering high standards of care, support, and dignity within a warm and welcoming environment. The home benefits from healthy occupancy levels and consistent referrals.

The substantial detached two-storey property offers spacious accommodation throughout. The home also provides a day care service seven days a week with flexible hours to meet service users needs.

With the owner looking to retire, Mohammad Member, Healthcare Sales Negotiator at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, identified Mywellness Healthcare Ltd, a company with strong sector experience and a commitment to maintaining the home’s excellent standards. The purchaser was attracted by the property’s quality accommodation, dedicated staff, and the business’s well-established reputation.

