Bonnyton House sold to Mywellness Healthcare Ltd
The well-established care home, registered for 14 residents, operates at full capacity and serves a balanced mix of private and local authority clients. Situated in a residential area with amenities nearby, Bonnyton House has earned a strong reputation for delivering high standards of care, support, and dignity within a warm and welcoming environment. The home benefits from healthy occupancy levels and consistent referrals.
The substantial detached two-storey property offers spacious accommodation throughout. The home also provides a day care service seven days a week with flexible hours to meet service users needs.
With the owner looking to retire, Mohammad Member, Healthcare Sales Negotiator at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, identified Mywellness Healthcare Ltd, a company with strong sector experience and a commitment to maintaining the home’s excellent standards. The purchaser was attracted by the property’s quality accommodation, dedicated staff, and the business’s well-established reputation.
Mohammad said: “Bonnyton House presented a fantastic opportunity for the new owners to step into a thriving care home with loyal clients and an experienced team. The sale reflects the strength of this business and the positive future that lies ahead under new ownership.”