Bonnyton House sold to Mywellness Healthcare Ltd

By Ignatius Bowskill Dutkiewicz
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 16:48 BST
Bonnyton House, a residential care home for the elderly in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, has been sold to Mywellness Healthcare Ltd in a deal facilitated by Redwoods Dowling Kerr.

The well-established care home, registered for 14 residents, operates at full capacity and serves a balanced mix of private and local authority clients. Situated in a residential area with amenities nearby, Bonnyton House has earned a strong reputation for delivering high standards of care, support, and dignity within a warm and welcoming environment. The home benefits from healthy occupancy levels and consistent referrals.

The substantial detached two-storey property offers spacious accommodation throughout. The home also provides a day care service seven days a week with flexible hours to meet service users needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the owner looking to retire, Mohammad Member, Healthcare Sales Negotiator at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, identified Mywellness Healthcare Ltd, a company with strong sector experience and a commitment to maintaining the home’s excellent standards. The purchaser was attracted by the property’s quality accommodation, dedicated staff, and the business’s well-established reputation.

Bonnyton House Soldplaceholder image
Bonnyton House Sold

Mohammad said: “Bonnyton House presented a fantastic opportunity for the new owners to step into a thriving care home with loyal clients and an experienced team. The sale reflects the strength of this business and the positive future that lies ahead under new ownership.”

Related topics:EllonAberdeenshire
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice