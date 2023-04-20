Bonar Yarns: Almost 60 jobs saved as historic Dundee textiles firm is bought over

Almost 60 jobs have been saved after a rescue deal for a Dundee textiles business that can trace its roots back 120 years.

Bonar Yarns, which went into administration in early April, has been sold to Newman Yarns, a new business created for the purposes of the acquisition. The deal, which is for an undisclosed sum, includes the transfer of the premises, all 59 staff and all assets on a going-concern basis to Newman Yarns with immediate effect. It is expected that Bonar Yarns will be retained as the trading name of the new entity.

Newman Yarns was founded by John Newman, owner of Elite Turf USA, a distributor and installer of synthetic sports turf. From its New Jersey headquarters, Elite Turf USA supplies 100 per cent recyclable synthetic turf to a wide range of sports stadia and venues across the US. Elite Turf USA was previously a customer of Bonar Yarns.

Joint administrator Michelle Elliot, partner with FRP Advisory, said: “The sale of Bonar Yarns to Newman Yarns in just over two weeks is an excellent outcome for all concerned. It will ensure the ongoing production of Bonar Yarns’ highly regarded range of specialist yarns and continuity of supply to a high-quality customer base. It is particularly rewarding to have secured the transfer of all 59 staff.”

Dundee-based Bonar Yarns produces a range of advanced backing yarns used in a variety of environments and sectors.