Bon Accord Training sponsors Garioch Girls

Bon Accord Training’s Operations Director, Iain Sanderson, received a framed training top from Katie Henderson of Garioch Rugby Girls Team, in recognition of their ongoing sponsorship.

The company recently received a framed training top from the team, who thanked the company for their continued support.

Kim Jamieson, senior ladies player and girls U12/U14 coach for Garioch Rugby Girls Team, said: “The new waterproof training tops are fantastic – allowing us to train in all weathers.

"Bon Accord Training understands the need to invest in good training and skills to maximise safety, just as we appreciate the need to invest in our equipment and coaches to ensure our players thrive and progress safely through their rugby careers.

"We’re extremely grateful to Carol and the team at Bon Accord Training for their ongoing support.”

Director and Training Manager for Bon Accord Training Ltd, Carol Gray, said: “Having been proud sponsors of Kemnay Academy Girls Rugby last year, we’re delighted to be sponsoring Garioch Girls this year, and pleased to have purchased training tops for them for the coming season.

"We’re looking forward to seeing the new kit in action!”

Bon Accord Training Ltd is an independent, Ellon-based provider of training and assessment in the use of Mechanical Handling Equipment across a range of sectors including construction, forestry, energy and aviation.

Established in 1986, the nine-strong team includes experienced instructors who deliver bespoke training packages in a wide range of mechanical handling equipment including counterbalance forklift, multi-directional steer (combi lift) and overhead crane.

Bon Accord Training is a multi-accredited business with a proven track record in training thousands of operators from a growing customer base across Scotland.