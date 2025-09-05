Bodycare collapse: Full list of nine Scottish stores among 32 to close immediately

“These remain challenging times for high street retailers as rising costs and reduced consumer spending continue to weigh heavily on trading” – Nick Holloway, administrator

Bodycare has shut 32 stores including nine in Scotland and axed 450 jobs as part of restructuring plans after administrators were appointed to the troubled retailer.

Founded in 1970 on a market stall in Lancashire, Bodycare sells branded health and beauty products, as well as fragrances and bathroom items. It had been trading from 147 stores across the UK, employing some 1,500 people.

Nick Holloway, Chris Pole and Mike Leeds from Interpath have now been appointed joint administrators to the business, which is said to have faced a “number of challenges in recent years which have negatively impacted its financial position”.

The joint administrators intend to continue to trade the majority of Bodycare’s stores - 115 in total - while they assess options for the chain, including exploring the possibility of a sale of the business and its assets. These shops will remain open and operational as usual.

However, 32 stores will close with immediate effect and 450 employees have been made redundant, the administrators confirmed. In Scotland, two stores in Edinburgh, at Cameron Toll and the Gyle, Clydebank, Dumfries, Falkirk, Kirkcaldy, Paisley, Glasgow Parkhead and Perth have been closed. It had 17 Scottish sites before the closures.

Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “These remain challenging times for high street retailers as rising costs and reduced consumer spending continue to weigh heavily on trading. Unfortunately for Bodycare, which was also contending with a significant funding gap and increasing creditor pressure, these challenges proved too difficult to overcome.

