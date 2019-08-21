Bo'ness developer rolls out WattsUp app for electric cars

A Bo’ness-based company has rolled out what it claims is a revolutionary app to help drivers locate electric vehicle charge points.

The launch of the Android and iOS app, dubbed WattsUp, by Sanctus Media was made possible thanks to a five-figure funding boost from SP Energy Networks’ Green Economy Fund.

Sanctus Media – described as a non-profit company primarily serving the voluntary, faith and third sectors – is one of over 30 projects to have benefited from the £20 million fund so far.

The WattsUp app, which has now been launched on the Google Play Store, promises UK-wide coverage and locates electric vehicle rapid charging points with real time information and live updates.

It has been designed to help motorists navigate the UK’s rapidly expanding network of electric vehicle charge points, making vehicles more accessible and reducing so-called range anxiety. The app will find itself up against a number of competitors.

Mike Gill, WattsUp developer at Sanctus Media, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to launch WattsUp on Google Play and open up our technology to motorists who use Android devices, thanks to the funding and support from the Green Economy Fund.

“At WattsUp we are committed to creating a greener future for everyone in Scotland and beyond and we hope that the launch of the app will encourage more people to make greener journeys and embrace electric vehicles.”

The Green Economy Fund was established by SP Energy Networks – the distribution arm of ScottishPower – to help the Scottish Government achieve its green targets. The fund backs projects that promote low-carbon heating, low-carbon transport or the “education of Scotland’s workforce for a greener future”.

Scott Mathieson, network planning and regulation director of SP Energy Networks, said: “In creating the WattsUp app, Sanctus Media is supporting the electrification of transport, by allowing motorists to more easily navigate and access EV infrastructure.

“One of the public’s main concerns about electric vehicles is the availability of charging points. WattsUp shows users in real time where they can charge and when. This tool is invaluable in making low-carbon transport accessible to everyone.”

The Green Economy Fund is continuing to further support the electrification of transport in Scotland by funding projects such as South Ayrshire Community Transport’s new community car club and PeddleSmart’s e-cargo bikes.