Biotechnology will be a key ingredient for future food security

Scotland’s rich culinary heritage ​is vital for the country’s economy – but it needs to be future-proofed, writes Dr Liz Fletcher

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland is renowned for its food and drink industry, with exports such as seafood and whisky playing a vital role in our economy and attracting interest from tourists, foodies, collectors and overseas investors alike.

The numbers speak for themselves. Last year Scotch whisky exports reached £5.4 billion, while Scottish salmon exports rose to £844 million, increasing 45 per cent on the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the success of these sectors to date does not necessarily determine future performance. Challenges linked to climate change are prevalent across the food system, and for those relying on natural resources – whether that be water, crops, or livestock – it has become more important than ever to embrace innovation. A growing global population and increasing sustainability concerns mean that an estimated 950 million people could face severe food insecurity by 2030.

Dr Liz Fletcher, director of operations and business engagement at the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) (Picture: Fraser Cameron)

This is where the bioeconomy comes into play, including methods to create more resilient crops, technology for manufacturing tasty plant-based or allergy-safe foods, as well as precision fermentation techniques to add extra nutritional value to foods and new alternatives for sustainable packaging materials.

A range of ideas are coming out of Scottish universities and startups, paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable food system. Examples include the Roslin Institute, which is leading the charge with research into cultivated (lab-grown) meat; Prozymi Biolabs, which has developed enzyme technology to create allergy-safe foods; and ScotBio, which produces a natural blue food colouring derived from algae.

Backed by world-leading science and research, each of these points to a future direction of travel, where we can maintain the availability of high-quality, nutritious food options underpinned by biotechnology, while lowering the environmental impact typically associated with their production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crossover between the bioeconomy and food and drink is already working well elsewhere. In Lausanne, Switzerland, for example, the region’s strong agricultural roots have supported it to become a hub for research and development. Global companies such as Nestlé – which opened its Institute of Packaging Sciences there in 2019 – are helping to attract others into the region alongside investment in infrastructure and skills.

An employee works at a animal science laboratory during the inauguration of the Institute of agricultural sciences of Swiss giant food Nestle in Vers-chez-les-Blanc near Lausanne on May 3, 2023. The new institute will focus on the areas of plant science, dairy livestock and agricultural systems science. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Businesses also using biotechnology in Lausanne include AgroSustain, which is working on bio-based solutions to prevent mould on crops, and the Emotion Food Company, which has been developing technology-based food solutions for individuals with chewing and digestion disorders. There are a range of examples where science is being used to develop the next generation of food and drink, particularly to boost sustainability.

While the Paris Agreement and other initiatives are helping to slow the impact of climate change, global food systems also need to continue evolving to ensure long-term resilience. Applying biotechnology principles to challenges impacting the food and drink sector could help to meet future demand for products that are both nutritious and environmentally friendly.

For Scotland, our rich culinary heritage is something we are incredibly proud of, and it must be future-proofed. However, the challenges are vast and require collaboration across borders. Biotechnology should form a core part of the recipe, and we have opportunities to learn from established biotech food clusters overseas, helping secure a more sustainable, bio-based future of the sector for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders from Innovaud – the regional economic development board for the canton of Vaud in Switzerland – will be joining the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) flagship conference in Glasgow tomorrow and Thursday.