Biotechnology is key to unlocking Grangemouth’s sustainable future

What happens at the site could be vital for realising national ambitions for a green and sustainable economy, says Mark Bustard

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The findings of the Project Willow study highlight several options that can drive the development of a new hub for sustainable industries. Split into three areas – waste and recycling projects, bio-feedstock initiatives and renewable energy – this collection of projects are anticipated to create up to 800 skilled jobs, offering potential new avenues for the current workforce, as well as creating additional economic opportunities. A recent appearance at the Scottish Affairs Committee by the report’s authors suggests the preferred priority project is the production of sustainable aviation fuel, with others to follow.

One of the perennial challenges, however, in terms of translating small-scale innovation to manufacturing on a commercial scale must be tackled head-on. At its core, Grangemouth has always been a manufacturing site, rather than a research and development facility, so there will need to be some adaptation to help these ideas come to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Infrastructure, funding and skills must all be part of the plan, but it could be a valuable opportunity to provide an additional injection of drive into the ecosystem, with innovative biotechnology companies and the Grangemouth manufacturing operations working together to carve out the next chapter and deliver change.

Grangemouth can be a new hub for sustainable industries (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Importantly, the new opportunities for the site should not rely on one single technology, as has been the case with petrochemical refining, but the challenging incorporation of a range of sustainable processes at significant scale. The plans for using bio-feedstocks are particularly exciting. We have existing biotechnology skills and expertise that can play a significant role in the transition, while also being integrated with the renewable energy and recycling projects. Scotland has a vibrant cluster, which the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre has supported over the last decade alongside other partners, laying the foundations for an economy that can eventually move away from fossil fuels.

The Scottish Bioresource Mapping Tool developed by IBioIC, Scottish Enterprise and Zero Waste Scotland, for instance, helps to identify the availability of different feedstocks for new products and processes, from agriculture and forestry waste to food and drink co-products, industrial carbon dioxide and seaweed.

We also have a network of more than 300 organisations that can feed into the new projects, depending on what is required for each of the three focus areas, as well as the capabilities to support skills development – including involvement with the Skills Transition Centre at Forth Valley College already kicked-off. With some reskilling, the people who have prior experience at Grangemouth could become the powerhouse we need for implementing new sustainable technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defossilising Grangemouth as an enormous undertaking and collaboration is perhaps the most critical element in making that happen. Scaling-up to establish new industries and supply chains is full of complexity and hurdles, and in this case, we cannot afford for that to be the barrier that halts progress before it has gained any momentum.

​Mark Bustard, CEO of the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) (Picture: Chris Watt)

It will take years to transition away from petrochemicals to bio-based processing but the scale of the task requires immediate action. The legacy of Grangemouth may have impacted Scotland’s carbon footprint so far, but its reinvention could make a significant contribution to reaching net zero before it is too late.