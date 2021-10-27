Biotech firm to ramp up headcount after opening 'world-class' facility near Glasgow

The biotech group, which works on therapeutics that enhance the gut microbiome, said the move would provide space for the manufacturing and quality control of its products, as well as an expansion of its corporate offices to support an increased headcount.

The growth spurt follows the company’s successful $21.5 million (£15.6m) fundraising announced in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EnteroBiotix’s footprint at Strathclyde Business Park, Bellshill, extends to more than 20,000 square feet.

Dr James McIlroy, CEO at EnteroBiotix, which has announced the mechanical completion of a new purpose built world-class facility at Strathclyde Business Park near Glasgow.

The new manufacturing facility is believed to be the most advanced of its kind in Europe and is designed to be in line with key regulatory requirements for advanced biologics production and analytical activities. It will underpin the company’s therapeutic pipeline, providing total control of the supply chain.

In addition to advancing its product pipeline, the firm plans to grow its headcount to about 50 in 2022. To accommodate this, EnteroBiotix will also be increasing its current office, lab and warehouse space.

Chief executive James McIlroy said: “Our new facility and overall site expansion is another significant milestone on our mission to transform the lives of patients through our orally delivered medicinal products enhancing the gut microbiome.

“It will support the high quality, safe and consistent manufacturing and quality control of both our own and partnered programmes. As we extend our capacity and team during this exciting phase, we are determined to change the standard of care for patients battling debilitating diseases, including cancer, associated with the microbiome.”

Rosemary Hill, director at Strathclyde Business Park, said: “Strathclyde Business Park provides great access to a skilled local workforce and is Scotland’s leading business location.

“We are delighted that yet another high calibre company has significantly expanded its premises in one of Scotland’s most inspirational working environments. This is further testament to the outstanding quality of Scotland’s thriving life sciences ecosystem.”

The new facility was designed and built by Cleanroom Construction Company with support from Stenprop Industrials.

The recent capital injection of $21.5m comes as the firm ramps up its drug development programme.

The financing was led by Thairm Bio and included new US-based investor Kineticos Ventures, joining existing investors including Scottish Enterprise and SIS Ventures.

McIlroy said last month: “This successful financing round is a strong endorsement of our pioneering microbiome approach. It gives significant momentum to our mission to transform the lives of patients through novel orally delivered medicinal products that enhance the gut microbiome.”

Mark Bamforth at Thairm said: “We are delighted to extend our backing of EnteroBiotix’s exciting microbiome-based portfolio. We believe that its innovative approach, including end-to-end control of its supply chain to support clinical trials, could provide significant benefits across a range of diseases.”

Frank Lis, president at Kineticos Ventures, added: “At Kineticos Ventures we back ambitious entrepreneurs that are advancing the boundaries of scientific research to improve patient outcomes.

“We were attracted to EnteroBiotix’s innovative approach to reinstating gut microbiome diversity and function as it has global potential in multiple disease areas.”

A message from the Editor: