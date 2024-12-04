Beth Rehman appointed managing director of Perle Hotels

The busy kitchens of The Bracken Hide Hotel restaurant, Am Braigh.

Beth Rehman has been appointed Managing Director of the Perle Hotels group, making her the second female MD of a hotel group in Scotland, in this the company’s tenth anniversary year. Rehman, who has been Brand Director at Perle Hotels since 2014, made the announcement at a reception on Skye, presided over by the Lord Lieutenant of Ross and Cromarty, Joanie Whiteford, who officially presented the King’s Award for Enterprise to the hotel group.

Perle Hotels began on Skye in 2014 with three small hotels in need of renovation, and 10 years later has hosted over 20,000 stays in Scotland in the year-to-date alone, with guests from 90 countries across all six continents. The King’s Award – which follows a Queen’s Award for Enterprise made to Perle over five years ago - is even more remarkable as only just over a third (38 per cent) of business who applied are shortlisted.

Commenting on her appointment, Beth Rehman says: “I have immensely enjoyed stewarding the Hotel group’s growth from strength-to-strength over the past ten years, and am delighted to be spearheading the company into its next phase of expansion. Perle Hotels is set to expand further in the year ahead: Bracken Hide will have 18 new luxury hides installed by Spring 2025, almost doubling the number of rooms, while in mid-2025 we plan to open a new hotel, The Edinburgh 16-20, a townhouse in the city.”

Beth Rehman trained as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte in London, and has worked in over six countries across various roles, including serving as President of two schools, and as Chief Financial Officer of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) startup.

The Am Braigh restaurant, at Bracken Hide Hotel.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, The Perle Hotels group operates five boutique hotels in Scotland including The Bosville, Marmalade Hotel, and Bracken Hide Hotel on The Isle of Skye, plus Glencoe House and The Perle Oban and Spa. Running alongside the hotels are quality restaurants - Dulse & Brose, Chargrill, Am Braigh and The Oban Brasserie - serving locally sourced, sustainable and seasonal food.