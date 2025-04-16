Best side hustles revealed for Lanarkshire locals following Gov announcement

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With the cost of living in Scotland rising by an estimated £75 a month in 2024, more locals than ever are looking for ways to supplement their income.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, with new laws allowing residents to earn up to £3,000 a year from side hustles without filing a tax return, new research has revealed the best side gigs that allow Lanarkshire locals to earn extra cash from the comfort of home. The best bit? None of the side hustles identified by Trooli require any previous experience:

App testing (£19 – £60 per hour) – businesses developing new apps and websites will often pay consumers to test them. Tests usually only take 20 minutes, so this is a great way to make extra cash around a day job.

Companies that offer app testing for cash include: Test IO, Trymata

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can now earn £3,000 from side hustles without having to file a tax return.

Transcribing (£30 – £60 per hour) – from subtitling TV shows, to creating a written record of legal meetings, transcribing video or audio content is an easy way to earn cash – especially for a quick typers.

Companies that offer cash for transcribing services include: TranscribeMe!, Rev

Online surveys (£6 – £9 per hour) – Brits can get paid for simply sharing their opinions by completing surveys for companies and organisations.

Companies that offer payment for surveys include: Swagbucks, Qmee

Company referrals (£20 – £50 per referral) – Lots of companies offer customers a kickback in return forreferring others to their service. Referring just one friend, neighbour, or colleague per month could result in easy extra cash.

Companies that offer referral schemes include: Trooli, Octopus Energy

Dropshipping (unlimited potential earnings) – thisside hustle allows Brits to sell goods online without ever touching the product. Once set up with a third-party supplier, sellers simply forward orders on to them to fulfil.

Sellers can set up shop on e-commerce platforms like: Shopify, Amazon, Etsy

Online tutoring / coaching (£11 – £45 per hour) – basic tutoring, such as teaching English to international students or core subjects for primary school children, often doesn’t require any formal qualifications and can be a lucrative earner.

Tutoring agencies include: First Tutors, Tutorful

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “With the cost of living crisis worsening, it is understandable that more and more Brits are looking for ways boost their monthly income. And, with the tax threshold for second incomes increasing, side hustles are a more appealing option than ever before.

“Our research shows that there are lots of options for people looking to earn extra cash around their busy schedule and from the comfort of their own homes. However, they all require a reliable and fast internet connection, meaning you will need the best broadband whilst you work. For those just getting started, we have created a guide to optimising your home working set up. So, however you choose to hustle, you can feel confident you are being as productive as possible”.