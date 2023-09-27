1 . Google

Google was revealed to be the best company to work for in the UK, with an impressive employee satisfaction score of 82.88 out of 100 overall. It received 95.35 for career opportunities and 89.30 for salary, which were some of the highest scores in each of their respective categories based on the ratings of former and current employee feedback. Google also scored highly for its sick pay and vacation system with 87.86 out of 100, alongside receiving 79.14 out of 100 for its flexible work hours and work from home policy based on employee feedback. The median yearly salary at Google is approximately £82,500.