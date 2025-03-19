Bellway’s Balance Network drives practical changes to help female construction workers

A company-wide initiative at housebuilder Bellway is driving practical changes to make its construction sites more accessible and welcoming for female workers.

The Balance Network is a forum set up by Bellway in 2021 to champion gender equality and diversity in the workplace. Meetings take place every month and a wide variety of disciplines are represented, with each member contributing their knowledge and experience from their area of work to drive forward change.

Bellway Scotland East Finance Director Kimberley Burke is co-chair of the Balance Network. She said: “The Balance Network is determined to drive improvement in the gender imbalance and seek to include all ethnicities and minority groups to foster a better working environment for all.”

The experience of women employed on site, their clothing and their facilities is the current area of focus.

From left to right: Tracey Brady, Managing Director of Bellway Scotland East, Ellie Traynor-Meldrum, trainee apprentice assistant site manager, and Kimberley Burke, Bellway Scotland East Finance Director.

Women often find that work clothing described as being suitable for females does not fit well, that items such as work boots are too broad, and that PPE is ill-shaped.

Bellway’s research into workwear is for all its site workers, but it is giving particular attention to the fit, sizes and shape that women require. The company is in the process of trialling workwear items in the field and collecting feedback on the quality. There will be a range of sizes and fits not only to suit women, but to cater for everyone on site whatever their gender, shape, or size.

Bellway Scotland East Managing Director Tracey Brady is a sponsor with the Balance Network, a role which helps to energise the initiatives.

She said: “Improving the female construction workplace uniform ensures that it is durable, fits well and is comfortable.”

She believes that creating better inclusion across the board can lead to practical measures which in turn help everyone to thrive in the workplace.

“The more people we can embrace,train and bring through,the better the workplace will be for everyone.

“We seek to raise awareness,demonstrating that housebuilding is an industry with much to offer.”

Other changes brought in as a result of discussions at the Balance Network include a new approach to on-site toilets.

While there would have always been a separate toilet for women on sites, through the group these facilities have been improved and are more accessible, with a new policy being launched outlining minimum expected sanitary requirements.

Separate female drying rooms are also being introduced across the board. These facilities are a space for site staff to change from wet gear into dry clothing, while providing a drying area for wet kit. Plans for all new Bellway construction sites now include separate female drying rooms as standard.

Tracey said: “We hope to make a difference and demonstrate that construction is an appealing career. It is pleasing to see more site females coming into the industry and whilst there may not be females on every construction site,there is definitely a change.

“We must continue to ask how we can make it more attractive, as the more attractive we can make it the more diverse the workforce will be.”

Both Tracey and Kimberley are determined to ensure that Bellway continues to evolve and demonstrates that it has an approachable workforce with much to offer everyone.

Kimberley added: “It’s an opportunity in an industry that has been predominantly male focused to say we can change things without changing everything. Breaking down stereotypical misconceptions now will enable future generations, like my 11-year-old daughter, to see construction as a career path open to all.”