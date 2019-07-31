Bellway steps up push into Lothians with four new housing sites

Bellway’s Scotland East division is to expand further into the Lothians with plans to roll out four new sites, creating 437 private new homes and a further 97 affordable homes.

It comes after the housebuilder launched its Scotland East division a year ago in a bid to meet demand from house-hunters in the east.

The investment in 55 acres of land will see the firm increase the number of its current developments from six to nine, subject to planning permission, over the next six months, rising to ten by 2020.

In Dalkeith, Bellway is planning to build Summerville Gardens, a site of 82 private and 27 affordable homes, close to its Duke’s Meadow development in the Wester Cowden area of the town.

Additionally, and a short distance from Bellway’s Livingston head office, the company is launching Laurel Park in Murieston, a development of 120 private and 70 affordable homes.

The company is buying a site in Penicuik – Ladywood View – creating 91 homes, as well as a further 144 properties at a site in Blindwells, near Prestonpans.

In June the company launched two new developments. Winchburgh Grange will feature a further 93 units beside its existing sell-out development, which forms part of the £1 billion project by Sir Tom Hunter’s West Coast Capital combining residential, leisure, business and educational facilities, along with a 75-acre park and a marina.

Iain Allison, regional director Bellway Homes (Scotland East), welcomed an “exciting” time for the business: “The first 12 months has been very successful, and everybody has settled in well to the new business. The market in the east continues to look strong, with a lot of pent-up demand in key commuter locations such as Broxburn and East Calder.”