Bellshill depot launch to double Scots arm of recycler Shredall

Waste and recycling company Shredall SDS Group is launching a Bellshill depot as it seeks to up headcount and double revenues at its Scottish operations.

The 17,000 square foot shredding and recycling depot will serve as Shredall’s regional hub, with four new technical and a further three office roles.

Its team in the region is set to double by January 2020, and the site will allow the group to provide textile, uniform, media and hard drive shredding both onsite and offsite, which the business estimates will see its annual revenue double in Scotland in the next financial year.

The depot, to be opened officially on 14 November, adds to Shredall’s Larkhall site launched in 2007 and will also support the organisation’s environmental pledge by growing its paper cup recycling service.

Shredall MD Nik Williams said: “We’re excited to move into our new Bellshill site and work with more Scottish businesses to securely dispose and recycle their confidential materials. We’ve invested in a new cutting-edge Vecoplan shredder, a Kadent PAAL Pacomat baler and new IT equipment to support our sales and logistics teams.

“Our Bellshill depot will allow us to reach both Glasgow and Edinburgh more quickly and help cut down our carbon footprint as part of our efforts to achieve a carbon neutral certification.”

READ MORE: RES unlocks £21m boost from clients’ renewable energy assets