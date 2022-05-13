Behavioural science tech firm to create 25 jobs with Edinburgh 'hub' opening

London-headquartered KultraLab has received more than £2 million from Scottish investment syndicate Kelvin Capital and Scottish Enterprise to help open the new facility.

The site will become the firm’s product hub, consisting of teams from engineering and product development. It is seen as being central to KultraLab’s plans to deliver its behavioural change platform to its clients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Baggi, the firm’s founder and chief executive, said: “The way in which people work has changed dramatically, around the globe and in every sector. This is a massive space for companies such as ours offering services to help organisations manage these changes.

“We have a number of major advantages: everything we do is driven by science, and we focus closely on the consumer sector, where we have extensive and long-standing connections. With our new funding we are well placed to reach scale very quickly.”

Stuart McKee, chairman at Kelvin Capital said: “KultraLab’s highly experienced management team has rapidly created a new technology that has already secured major buy-in from the consumer sector and is set to accelerate its growth with this new investment.

“Choosing Edinburgh as its location for product and technology development is a tremendous endorsement of the skills available to the marketplace and we are delighted to be early-stage backers of the business and its board and look forward to working with them to achieve their ambitious plans,” he added.