Beaverbrooks brings exceptional diamonds, jewellery and luxury watches to refurbished Glasgow store following £1.3m investment

Family-owned national diamond, jewellery and watch retailer, Beaverbrooks, has made its largest investment of the year in the newly refurbished Glasgow Fort store, which has doubled in size.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking the store's 21st anniversary, Beaverbrooks invested £1.3m in the refurbishment and unveiled the transformation after reopening its doors on Friday 19 September.

Set across 3,700 sq. ft - upscaled from 1,827 sp. ft - Beaverbrooks Glasgow Fort showcases diamonds, jewellery and Swiss watches, featuring dedicated shop-in-shop spaces for TAG Heuer and TUDOR, as well as Gucci. The store is also home to the new Beaverbrooks worldwide exclusive TAG Heuer Aquaracer Solargraph, which boasts a turquoise dial and diamond dot hour markers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the store will be able to enjoy a carefully curated selection of diamonds and fine jewellery as part of the retailer’s Beaverbrooks Diamonds and Weddings offering. The store features Beaverbrooks’ Essence, Dance and Once collections, and the exclusively cut Beyond Brilliance diamond collection, as well as a dedicated private diamond consultation area.

The team at Beaverbrooks Glasgow Fort welcomed shoppers to the refurbished store on 19 September

As a brand with 106 years of diamond and fine jewellery expertise, Beaverbrooks’ team of experts is on hand to assist Glasgow shoppers as they explore exquisite designs from iconic brands, including Gucci, Sif Jakobs, BOSS and Vivienne Westwood.

Boasting 83 stores, including three Loupe boutiques and 23 dedicated luxury mono-brand watch boutiques across the UK, the national jeweller has continued to invest in its estate to curate the ultimate destination for diamonds, jewellery and luxury watches in the wider Glasgow area.

Anna Blackburn, Managing Director at Beaverbrooks, said: “This investment marks an exciting milestone for Beaverbrooks in the region – and beyond – as our Glasgow store becomes the 8th refurbishment we’ve made across the UK this year. The transformation of our Glasgow Fort store – which has doubled in size – showcases our commitment to future-proofing our estate and providing Glasgow customers with a premium service in a store which truly reflects the expectations of our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to continue to position our Glasgow Fort store as a destination for diamonds, jewellery and watches. Our commitment to providing exceptional levels of customer service remains, while showcasing our expertise and passion for diamonds, fine jewellery and watches.

“In addition to our store investments, we have continued to support charities and communities through the Beaverbrooks Charitable Trust, and we look forward to extending this support across Glasgow. Since the year 2000 we’ve reached a significant milestone – donating £25m to charitable causes and organisations from company profits.

“This is a milestone that I am incredibly proud of, and I am grateful to our people over the years who have donated their time, money, and energy to charities all over the country, as well as to every customer who has made this milestone possible.”

Sam Henderson, Branch Manager at Beaverbrooks Glasgow Fort, said: “We’re delighted to have opened the doors to our newly refurbished Glasgow Fort store which is already receiving fantastic feedback from new and existing customers in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so proud to continue to be a part of Glasgow shoppers’ special occasions and to help them find the perfect pieces for life’s moments.”