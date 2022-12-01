Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has hailed the “resilience” of Scotland’s mid-market businesses after posting a double-digit hike in revenues, though profits have dipped.

The firm reported an 11 per cent increase in revenues to £809 million for the financial year 2021/22 with growth across all three of its service lines - audit, tax and advisory. It cited the reasons for growth as being the resilience of its core market of entrepreneurial, high-growth and mid-sized businesses in the face of “difficult economic circumstances”, as well as the hard work of its people.

The UK-wide firm said it had made significant investments in the business. This has included spending £70m recruiting an additional 1,000 people, promoting nearly 3,000 individuals, increasing salaries and investing in “quality” technology and digital applications. As a result of the investments and the return to pre-pandemic levels of costs, profit before tax was down 8 per cent to £187m. While these high levels of investment mean a planned reduction in 2021/22 profit and partner pay, BDO insisted that the focus on “longer-term sustainable growth” was the right decision.

In Scotland, the firm has made a long-term commitment to office space at 2 Atlantic Square in Glasgow, where more than 130 staff are based, while investing in a major refurbishment of BDO’s Citypoint base on Haymarket Terrace in Edinburgh. There has also been a focus on improving audit quality, recruiting across all areas of the business, promoting nearly 50 employees, committing to the recruitment of 20 trainees to start in the 2022/23 financial year, and developing a suite of new technology and digital applications.

Martin Gill is head of BDO in Scotland, where the firm has invested in its Edinburgh and Glasgow operations.

