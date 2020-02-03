BBC licence fee cost to increase in April

The cost of the annual television licence fee will increase in spring this year, according to the BBC.

The news comes after the BBC announced plans to scrap hundreds of jobs across its organisation to save money.

BBC licence fee set to increase picture: JPI Media

The fee is set to increase from £154.50 to £157.50 from April 1.

Just last week Gary Lineker proposed to make the TV licence fee voluntary and be charged at a higher rate to subsidise elderly and poorer viewers.

READ MORE: Controversial list of sexualities could be dropped from Scottish Census

He told The Guardian: "I would make the licence fee voluntary. I’ve always said for a long time, I would make it voluntary. I don’t know the logistics of how it would work."

“You would lose some people, but at the same time you’d up the price a bit. It’s the price of a cup of coffee a week at the moment. If you put it up you could help older people, or those that can’t afford it.”

Gary Lineker called for the licence fee to be voluntary, describing it as "a tax" that people are "forced to pay" picture: Supplied

The highest-paid BBC presenter, who has pledged to take a pay cut as he negotiates a new deal with the BBC, said the licence fee is the corporation's "fundamental problem".

READ MORE: Whisky cured my coronavirus, says Wuhan-based Brit who contracted deadly flu

"You're forced to pay it if you want a TV, and therefore it's a tax," Lineker told the Guardian.

"I've always said for a long time, I would make it voluntary. I don't know the logistics of how it would work.

"You would lose some people, but at the same time you'd up the price a bit.

"(The licence fee) is the price of a cup of coffee a week at the moment. If you put it up you could help older people, or those that can't afford it."

The fee is set by the Government, which announced in 2016 that it would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 2017.

The new cost equates to £3.02 per week - or £13.13 per month, according to the broadcaster. The price change will not currently have an impact on the free over-75s TV licence.

In December, Boris Johnson said he was "looking at" abolishing the licence fee.