Bayne’s The Family Bakers: How a beloved Scottish institution has grown into a 70-strong chain in its 70th year

“Our ambition is to continue growing in a sustainable and strategic way” – John Bayne, joint MD

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Bayne’s The Family Bakers celebrates the opening of its 70th outlet in its 70th anniversary year, joint managing director John Bayne, who shares the role with his father Stanley, reflects on seven decades of growth, from a single bakery in Lochore, Fife, into a beloved Scottish institution.

Bayne junior, who officially stepped into his role in 2015, has been instrumental in driving the firm’s expansion and modernising its operations while staying true to the company’s heritage and values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us a bit about choosing the latest location and the challenges in getting the move done:

John Bayne, joint managing director at Bayne’s The Family Bakers, which has just opened its 70th outlet, on the outskirts of Perth. Picture: Sandy Young Photography

Reaching our 70th store in our 70th year is an achievement that we are incredibly proud of. Selecting the right location is crucial for our continued growth, and we worked closely with our trusted property agent, Alistair Rowe at EYCO, who has helped us identify prime locations over the past four years. Inveralmond Retail Park in Perth stood out as the perfect fit - it offers high footfall, excellent visibility and convenient parking, all of which contribute to a seamless and enjoyable customer experience.

As with any new opening, there were challenges to overcome, from logistical planning to ensuring the shop was fully stocked and operational from day one. However, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our team, the transition was managed smoothly, allowing us to continue delivering the high-quality service and products Bayne’s is known for.

How has the business adapted over the past seven decades?

Over the past 70 years, Bayne’s has transformed from a traditional bakery into a leading bakery food-to-go retailer, continuously adapting to meet changing customer needs and market demands. While once focused solely on baked goods, we now offer a diverse range of fresh, high-quality products, including award-winning morning rolls, breakfast options, filled rolls, and premium coffee - catering to the fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyle of modern consumers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Bayne and Bayne's staff members outside the new store at Inveralmond Retail Park in Perth. Picture: Sandy Young Photography

We have grown strategically over the years, expanding beyond Fife in 1975 to Perthshire with a shop in Kinross, and steadily increasing our presence throughout Scotland. In the late 1990s to early 2000s, we experienced further growth with new locations in Perth, Dundee and Monifieth, followed by the opening of our first retail park ‘food to go’ shop in Stirling in 2006.

A significant milestone came in 2011 when we expanded into the Lothians, paving the way for our entry into the Edinburgh market in 2012. We continued to grow, reaching Glasgow in 2018. In 2021, we launched our first drive-thru in Hillington. Most recently, in 2023, we completed a freezer extension at our bakery, further enhancing our production capacity to meet the growing demand.

What do you feel sets you apart from bigger rivals such as Greggs and peers such as the likes of fellow Fife business Stephens?

While we operate in a competitive market, Bayne’s has always prided itself on offering something distinct. As a third-generation, family-owned business rooted in Lochore, Fife, we began as a small local bakery and have grown into a beloved Scottish brand with 70 shops across Scotland. Despite our expansion, we remain deeply committed to our heritage and our principles of quality, value and respect - a philosophy that continues to guide our success today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the core of our success is a steadfast dedication to product quality. Our baked goods, including the award-winning morning roll, are crafted with the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, ensuring they stand out in both taste and freshness. Equally important is our focus on customer experience. Our team creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere that fosters strong, lasting relationships with our customers.

Can you outline some of the current challenges operating a business (consumer pressures, pricing, inflation, NIC, minimum wage, etc), and how you go about coping/mitigating them:

Like many businesses, we are navigating a challenging economic landscape. The removal of business property relief in the October Budget last year has created an uneven playing field for family businesses like ours, giving an advantage to larger national and international chains. Rising costs - including increases in the minimum wage and national insurance contributions - pose further challenges. While price increases are inevitable, we are also focused on driving efficiencies and cost savings to remain competitive while continuing to offer great value to our customers.

How does the digital revolution and home delivery trend impact the business?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digital innovation presents an exciting opportunity for Bayne’s. Enhancing our customer journey through technology can help us improve service for existing customers and attract new ones. While home delivery is a growing trend and important for us, our key focus remains on ensuring the best possible in-shop experience and exploring digital solutions that align with our brand and customer needs. The key for us is ensuring that any digital developments align with our core values and enhance - not replace - the personal touch that defines Bayne’s.

What are the immediate aims and plans, and can you ever envisage a 100-shop Bayne’s in its 100th year?

Our ambition is to continue growing in a sustainable and strategic way. Our immediate goal is to open three to four new shops annually over the next decade, ensuring that each new location is carefully chosen to fit our brand and customer needs.