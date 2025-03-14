Barrhead Travel reveals three Scottish branches getting makeovers in £300,000 investment

“High street stores need to feel fresh and innovative to help promote high footfall” – Jacqueline Dobson, president

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrhead Travel is investing £300,000 in the revamp of a trio of branches as part of an ongoing modernisation programme.

The branches in Braehead, Dunfermline and East Kilbride are benefiting from makeovers with the group planning investment in at least five of its Scottish sites this year. Its Braehead store completed its refurbishment in February while Dunfermline and East Kilbride will begin work this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each location has undergone a transformation, with new branding, “experience-led areas”, a furniture refresh and updated store layout. As part of the company’s commitment to review its carbon footprint, each store will also be kitted out with energy-efficient technologies such as LED lighting, new screens, and heating and cooling systems.

Barrhead Travel said its Braehead store completed its refurbishment in February while Dunfermline and East Kilbride will begin work this month.

Last year, the travel group made a £250,000 investment in refurbing some of its existing Scottish network. It said its refurb programme will run concurrently with its expansion plans, which are expected to continue this year following the opening of a new location last November in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “Bricks and mortar retail is the heart of our business. We’re fully committed to investing not only in new locations, but to ensure our existing stores have continued support. High street stores need to feel fresh and innovative to help promote high footfall and we’re determined to make sure we’re providing ongoing investment and job opportunities for the communities where we operate.

“Revamping our core Scottish locations reaffirms our commitment to the wider Scottish economy,” she added. “It’s particularly exciting to be investing in the high street this year as we celebrate 50 years in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With demand for a reputable local travel agent at an all-time high, we’re excited to continue helping customers plan their travel plans during 2025.”