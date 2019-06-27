Barratt Developments acquires Borders timber frame firm in major deal

Housebuilding giant Barratt Developments has snapped up Borders-based Oregon Timber Frame, one of Britain’s largest timber frame manufacturers.

Over the last three years, Barratt has built some 5,500 homes using timber frames and said it was committed to increasing the number of properties it builds using offsite construction techniques.

The group currently uses timber frame in the majority of residential properties it builds in Scotland and is increasing its use across England and Wales.

Oregon is already one of Barratt’s key timber frame suppliers.

While the value of the deal was not disclosed, Barratt noted that the acquisition would have no material effect on the board’s expectations for the financial year.

Steven Boyes, chief operating officer at Barratt, said: “Barratt is committed to increasing the number of homes we build using offsite construction as part of our overall volume growth aspirations and to mitigate the current skills challenges facing the industry.

“Oregon is the perfect company to help us do that, with a highly experienced management team, a skilled workforce and a high quality product.”

Rod Lawson, chairman of Oregon Timber Frame, added: “We’re very proud of what we have achieved over the last two decades, building a successful company with a fantastic workforce.

“Now we welcome the next chapter with Barratt who are as committed to quality as we are and have exciting plans for the future of both of our businesses.”

Headquartered in Selkirk, Oregon operates from factories in the Borders town and in Burton upon Trent in Staffordshire, manufacturing more than 2,000 units each year with some 170 employees.

Barratt Developments sold 17,579 homes in the year to June 2018.