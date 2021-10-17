Barclays to flag further profit progress amid economic rebound

Barclays has opened its new state-of-the-art campus next to the Clyde River in Glasgow. Picture: Michael McGurk/Barclays

Shares in the lender have almost doubled in the past 12 months amid an economic recovery, resilient investment markets and a commencement of share buybacks.

Barclays has already recorded a strong profit rebound in the first half of 2021, posting pre-tax profits of £5 billion against £1.3bn in the same period a year earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysts are expecting a further year-on-year improvement when the bank reports on third-quarter trading later this week. It made a profit of £1.1bn a year ago.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said the City would be looking beyond the profit numbers at a range of factors, including loan growth relative to deposit growth, net interest margins, loan provisions and the performance of the investment banking operation.

A message from the Editor: