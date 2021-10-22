Banking veteran among key appointments at legal outfit Aberdein Considine

Legal firm Aberdein Considine has unveiled a raft of senior appointments to its Lender Services Practice Group (LSPG) including the hiring of a high-profile banking and compliance specialist.

By Scott Reid
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:55 am
George McNaughton along with new associate Dalene Lyle. Picture: David Johnstone Photography
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

George McNaughton has joined the firm as the head of compliance for LSPG following a 30-year career in banking and finance. Much of his career has been spent within retail banking, specialising in compliance, and working across lending and recoveries for a range of financial institutions, most recently Starling Bank.

The law firm and estate agency has also promoted Tahir Bashir to UK operations director for LSPG. Bashir joined Aberdein Considine, which has 19 offices across Scotland and the north of England, last year as operations manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In a further boost to the LSPG unit, Aberdein Considine has appointed Gary McAdam as client relations manager. He joins from Ascent Performance Group where he was an associate and Scottish operations manager.

The firm has also appointed Dalene Lyle as an associate in LSPG. Lyle specialises in banking and property litigation and has more than ten years’ experience in the lender services field.

Myra Scott, partner and head of LSPG, said: “It’s always pleasing to be able to attract the best talent to the firm and the expertise and knowledge that George, Gary and Dalene bring will be vital as we continue to work closely with our financial services clients across the UK.

“Tahir has also proved to be an incredible and highly valued addition to the team since joining last year and his promotion is well deserved.”

Read More

Read More
Legal firm Aberdein Considine says promotions reflect 'incredible commitment and...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.