Banking veteran among key appointments at legal outfit Aberdein Considine

George McNaughton along with new associate Dalene Lyle. Picture: David Johnstone Photography

George McNaughton has joined the firm as the head of compliance for LSPG following a 30-year career in banking and finance. Much of his career has been spent within retail banking, specialising in compliance, and working across lending and recoveries for a range of financial institutions, most recently Starling Bank.

The law firm and estate agency has also promoted Tahir Bashir to UK operations director for LSPG. Bashir joined Aberdein Considine, which has 19 offices across Scotland and the north of England, last year as operations manager.

In a further boost to the LSPG unit, Aberdein Considine has appointed Gary McAdam as client relations manager. He joins from Ascent Performance Group where he was an associate and Scottish operations manager.

The firm has also appointed Dalene Lyle as an associate in LSPG. Lyle specialises in banking and property litigation and has more than ten years’ experience in the lender services field.

Myra Scott, partner and head of LSPG, said: “It’s always pleasing to be able to attract the best talent to the firm and the expertise and knowledge that George, Gary and Dalene bring will be vital as we continue to work closely with our financial services clients across the UK.

“Tahir has also proved to be an incredible and highly valued addition to the team since joining last year and his promotion is well deserved.”

