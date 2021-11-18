The website Downdetector.com has seen a significant uptick in reports from users.

As of 8.02am, 173 people have reported issues with Bank of Scotland’s online and mobile banking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bank of Scotland has been experiencing outages of its online and mobile banking systems.

Users flooded Twitter with complaints about their banking difficulties. Many have said that they are unable to log-in to their account or access money, while several others have said the app is mistakenly showing their account as N/A.

The problem seems to have started this morning. At 6.32am, the website showed zero reports of issues, however, 15 minutes later, users began to report problems.

Bank of Scotland has issued a service status, which states: “We know some customers are having issues with Internet and/or Mobile Banking. We're sorry for this. We're working to get it back to normal soon”.

Lloyds and Halifax’s have also been experiencing issues with their online banking services this morning.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.