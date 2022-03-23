Bank of Scotland closures: From Aberdeen to Troon - the 19 BoS branches shutting down

The axe is set to fall on 19 Bank of Scotland branches and 17 Halifax sites.
Parent company Lloyds Banking Group said the decision was made as the number of customers now using online banking reached an all-time high this year.
Trade union Unite has said the move could result in 124 job losses, although the company has not said how many workers will be affected.
Lloyds insisted that it aims to offer a new role to all staff affected.
The company said the move was driven by a surge in online banking demand over recent years, while branch footfall has dwindled.
It claims to have 18.6 million regular online banking customers and more than15 million mobile app users. These have increased 12% and 27% respectively in the last two years.
https://www.scotsman.com/news/people/bank-scotland-closures-full-list-branches-closing-scotland-1395762
The high street lender said Banking Hubs have been recommended in the towns of Buckingham, Cottingham, and Troon in Ayrshire by cash machine company LINK.
Banking Hubs have a traditional banking counter, run by the Post Office, where customers can deposit and withdraw cash, pay-in cheques and check balances.
The full list of branches that are closing includes 24 Lloyds Bank, 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax banks.
Vim Maru, group retail director, Lloyds Banking Group said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.
"Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”
Last year Lloyds confirmed plans to shut 48 bank branches, with 178 jobs at risk at the time.
The branches affected and their anticipated closure dates:
Aberdeen 201 Union St - 14/09/2022
Alness - 27/07/2022
Brechin - 02/08/2022
Broxburn - 09/08/2022
Carluke - 27/06/2022
Clarkston - 04/07/2022
Dunblane -07/07/2022
Dyce - 05/07/2022
Edinburgh Barnton - 13/07/2022
Edinburgh Shandwick - 13/07/2022
Forres - 11/07/2022
Glasgow Riddrie - 09/08/2022
Innerleithen - 04/08/2022
Kirkcudbright - 03/08/2022
Lockerbie - 08/08/2022
Selkirk - 08/08/2022
Shotts - 15/08/2022
Stromness - 17/08/2022
Troon - 21/09/2022