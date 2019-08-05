Banff-based Motive rolls out division to provide personnel

Motive Offshore Group is looking to address key industry skills shortages with the launch of a new division.

The Banff-headquartered company, which specialises in marine equipment fabrication and rental, said the Motive Personnel arm would provide offshore technicians to its global customer base.

Sales and operations director James Gregg said: “Since day one, Motive has been providing clients with qualified offshore personnel, who are clients tell us provide an invaluable service. That’s been a significant part of our success story thus far and the time is now right to create a tangible personnel division, which we know has huge growth potential.”

“Unusually, our multi-disciplined technicians are not restricted to working on our own equipment; far from it. They are renowned for becoming integral members of our clients’ wider team, wherever they operate.”

Motive Personnel plans to expand its global pool of technicians by a fifth over the coming 12 months.