Banchory-based optician joins nationwide group

Eyewise Optometrists, based on the High Street, is now trading as Duncan and Todd, with staff and patients transferring to the Duncan and Todd Group.

As well as bringing audiology services to the town for the first time, the latest acquisition takes Duncan and Todd Group’s total branches to over 40 across Scotland.

Group managing director, Frances Rus said: “We are pleased to have added another branch to our location offering, meaning we now have 13 branches across Aberdeen City and Shire.

“As a fellow long-established independent optometrist who is committed to providing a high quality and personal service to its local communities, Eyewise Optometrists was a great fit for us, and the team are excited to expand our offering to the community in Banchory.”

Optometrist and owner Jane Wiseman-Harle will continue with Duncan and Todd until her retirement later this year.

She explained: “We have worked hard over the years to provide a quality, personal service to our patients, and it is for this reason, that we looked for a company with a similar ethos that would offer the same level of service. I’m pleased that all current staff will transfer to Duncan and Todd, so the same familiar faces will be there to ensure the very best of care for patients.

“We have no doubt that Duncan and Todd will continue to look after our patients with the same care and attention that we did, in addition to introducing new services, brands, styles and offers.”

Duncan and Todd’s latest acquisition will see the group launching its hearing care services in Banchory.

Duncan and Todd has invested significantly in the service offering, providing a dedicated space for audiology appointments, as well as an in-house staff training programme.

Services includes a free screening test, free hearing assessment and free unlimited service appointments as well as the latest digital technologies in hearing aids.