Balmoral Arms welcomes new head chef

Formerly known as the Deeside Inn, in the Royal Deeside village of Ballater, Balmoral Arms, has welcomed Gary Quinn, a Prestige Award nominated Head Chef who brings more than 16 years’ experience from some of the finest hotels in Scotland.

Set to bring a wealth of knowledge to the already experienced team, Gary’s impressive resume paired with his passion for personal and professional development of promising young chefs making their way into the industry has been welcomed by Crerar Hotel Group which prides itself through its work in the Crerar Academy.

Gary spent many of his early years at the five-star Cameron House, returning in 2013 as Senior Sous Chef. More recently, Gary has been honing his skills as Head Chef at the Busby Hotel and Group Development Chef for Manorview Hotel group.

Gary Quinn will be cooking up a storm the kitchen at the Balmoral Arms.

Joanna Whysall, General Manager of Balmoral Arms, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Gary to the Balmoral Arms team and the wider Crerar Hotels family.

“Gary brings with him a wealth of experience through his work in some of Scotland’s most prestigious restaurants and hotels. We have been wowed by his culinary skills and passion for creating some fantastic dishes for our guests.

“With his knowledge of Scottish produce, Gary understands the importance of showcasing the very best of local products. Gary’s impressive experience in the hospitality industry means we’re sure to see the rich larder on our doorsteps perfectly captured on every plate served.

“I am confident that Gary’s appointment at Balmoral Arms will reinforce the already stellar guest experience at the newly reopened hotel. I look forward to our guests – whether local or from further afield – to experience Gary’s food at our Scottish brasserie and grill, 1852 or The Ghillies Bar.”